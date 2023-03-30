Shalini Agnihotri is Kangra SP

Our Correspondent

Palampur, March 29

Shalini Agnihotri, a 2012 batch IPS officer, took charge as the Superintendent of Police (SP) of Kangra yesterday. It is for the first time that a woman has been deputed on the the post in the district. Agnihotri has earlier served as the SP in Kullu and Mandi districts.

Addressing mediapersons, she said her priority would be to ensure that the public feels safe. She said she would make efforts to curb drug trafficking and illegal mining.