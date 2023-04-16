Shandil: All medical colleges to have robotic surgery facility

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, April 15

Every medical college in the state will have robotic surgery facility, besides other specialised health services, said Health Minister Dhani Ram Shandil while addressing a gathering at a Himachal Day event here today.

He said all health institution in the state would be developed as model health institutions. To encourage milk-based economy, the Rs 500-crore Him Ganga project would be started. The government had also decided to fill 25,000 vacancies in various departments.

The minister said the state government had also decided to develop tourism, power, construction and hotel sectors. There was also a plan to bring Rs 20,000-crore investment to the state, so as to create 90,000 jobs. He said CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had conceived a scheme to provide 50 per cent subsidy (up to Rs 50,000) to small entrepreneurs.

He said the construction of the medical college campus here was in full swing and soon a nursing college would be established close to the medical college. An industrial area would be developed at Rit village near Nadaun. It would involve investment of around Rs 470 crore.

He also honoured families of freedom fighters and gave away prizes to youth clubs. A colourful cultural programme was also organised on the occasion by various youth clubs and schoolchildren.

The Health Minister also visited the construction site of the medical college and advised the authorities concerned to complete the construction works at the earliest.