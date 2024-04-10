Sharma is PESB nominee for post of SJVN chairman

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 9

The Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB) has recommended Sushil Sharma for the post of the chairman and the Managing Director of the SJVN. Presently, Sharma is serving as the Director (Projects) in the SJVN. As per a spokesperson for the SJVN, Sharma has been recommended for the post of CMD, SJVN, after a rigorous selection process by the PESB from a list of nine candidates from diverse sectors, including two from the SJVN, two from the Indian Railways and one each from the NHPC Limited, BSNL, Power Grid, GAIL (India) Limited, and Patel Engineering Ltd.

Sharma has been serving as the Director (Projects) of the SJVN since August 1, 2020. Notably, he played a pivotal role in major projects such as the 1,500-MW Nathpa Jhakri Hydro Power Station, the 412-MW Rampur Hydro Power Station in Himachal Pradesh and the 60-MW Naitwar Mori Hydro Power Station in Uttarakhand, where his contributions were instrumental in successful design, construction and commissioning of the power stations.

An alumnus of Nagpur Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology, Sharma earned his bachelor’s degree in engineering, specialising in mechanical engineering. He has more than 30 years of varied experience in various organisations including the SJVN.

He joined the SJVN in January, 1994, as an Assistant Engineer. Over the years, he has played integral roles in various departments and projects, steadily ascending to positions of increasing responsibilities.

