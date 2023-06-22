Sharp rise in murder, theft cases, says BJP

Our Correspondent

Palampur, June 21

Trilok Kapoor, senior BJP leader and general secretary the state BJP, today assailed the Chief Minister and his Cabinet colleagues for their failure to meet the victims of Chamba incident where a youth, Manohar Lal, was brutally murdered by some persons and his body was cut into pieces.

Addressing a news conference here this evening, Trilok Kapoor said even after more than 10 days, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu could not spare time to meet the victim’s family which had lost a young son. He alleged that the Chief Minister had become a mute spectator to the incident.

Kapoor said though the state government was well versed with the situation and was aware that tension prevailing in entire Salooni area of Chamba district after the murder of Manohar, it failed to deploy police force in the village and allowed anti-social elements to set on fire the house of the persons responsible for the murder.

He said the law and order situation in the state had moved from bad to worse in the past six month. There was a sharp increase in the cases of murder, theft and other crimes and the residents of the state were feeling insecure. He said that in most of the cases of theft police had failed to trace culprits.