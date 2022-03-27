Himachal: Shashwat, Dolma win first snow marathon

Tribune News Service

Mandi, March 26

Shashwat of Karnataka won the first ever Snow Marathon organised at Sissu in Lahaul and Spiti district today. He took 4.41 hours to complete the 42-km marathon. In the women’s category, Dolma of Palchan in Manali completed her race in 5.50 hours.

The marathon was organised in association with Reach India and the district administration. It was conducted in five categories and got an overwhelming response from across the nation.

In the 21-km half race, Rohan stood first in the men’s category clocking 2.53 hours while in the women’s category, the title went to Diksha, who clocked 2.59 hours.

In the 10-km run, Daulat Ram took 1.4 hours to emerge winner, while Hemlata was the winner in the women’s category; she finished the race in 1.20 hours. In the 5-km race, Navneet emerged the winner in the men’s category while Shrishti won the title in the women’s category.

To create enthusiasm among locals for running, a 1-km race was also organised in which children and women participated. The brand ambassador of the marathon, Karein D’Souza, also graced the occasion and ran 10 km along with the participants.

Deputy Commissioner, Lahaul and Spiti, Neeraj Kumar gave away the awards to the winners. He expressed gratitude to Reach India and Goldrop Adventures for making the event successful. He added that 100 athletes took part in the very first edition of the marathon and it would be organised in the coming years as well. —