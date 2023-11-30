 Shelter home in Shimla has just 20 per cent occupancy : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Himachal
  • Shelter home in Shimla has just 20 per cent occupancy

Shelter home in Shimla has just 20 per cent occupancy

Against capacity of 40 persons, only eight availing free facility

Shelter home in Shimla has just 20 per cent occupancy


Tribune News Service

Sameer Singh

Shimla, November 29

Even as shelter homes are well-equipped with all basic facilities for the homeless, the occupancy in them remains quite low in the city. There is substantial drop in day and night temperature lately but not many homeless or destitute have sought to avail accommodation at shelter homes in the city.

In a reality check conducted by a team of The Tribune, it was found that the occupancy at local administration-run shelter home is just 20 per cent in Shimla. As against the capacity to accommodate 40 persons (homeless) in three floors of the building at shelter home situated near Auckland Tunnel area here, only eight persons are availing the facility while the rest of the rooms have been lying locked.

Lure of alms, donations and encroachment has been cited as reasons behind not many homeless availing such facilities. A survey by an NGO revealed that there were 129 homeless persons in the city but it's surprising that only a minuscule percentage of them were availing the shelter home accommodation.

The three-storey shelter home situated near Auckland Tunnel is well-maintained, spacious, centrally-located (in terms of accessibility), neat and clean with proper arrangements of beds, quilts and mattresses, lighting, heaters, toilets and drinking water facilities. There is a separate floor for women homeless as well. The shelter home accommodation can be availed free of cost by homeless under the Shelter for Urban Homeless Scheme (as temporary accommodation).

Three occupants (at time of the visit) of the shelter home expressed satisfaction about the facilities being provided to them. These homeless persons visit and take food at the langar served inside the IGMC hospital (a few metres away from shelter home).

Apart from the shelter home operating near Auckland Tunnel, there is an arrangement of providing accommodation to homeless if need arises (after the one at Auckland Tunnel occupied fully) at one floor of Labour Hostel near Chaura Maidan area in the city. But since occupancy at the main shelter home remains quite low, the one situated inside the labour hostel also lies unused.

Shelter homes are being run by the Municipal Corporation of Shimla under the National Urban Livelihood Mission scheme.

Bhupender Attri, Commissioner of the Shimla MC, said: “Occupancy may be low at present, but it's expected to improve by the next month as there will be colder days ahead.”

Lure of alms keeps homeless away

  • Sources said despite shelter homes were well-equipped with all basic facilities, it was often the lure of alms/donations that has been keeping homeless persons away from availing the shelter home facility
  • Beggars, homeless and destitute often throng areas near city bus stand where philanthropists often come to give them alms/donations in form of blankets, quilts, edibles and other necessary items for their subsistence
  • Sources added that there was another category of homeless persons who have encroached upon land and residing in jhuggis. They do not want to move from these places and plan to build pucca houses on the encroached land

Not willing to come here

We conduct surprise rescue drives in areas to bring homeless people to the shelter homes but they are very reluctant to come here. Perhaps they are comfortable living in makeshift jhuggis and dharas and areas where they can easily get alms. We want to further improve facilities at shelter homes but not many are willing to come here. — A senior official

#Shimla


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

US files charges against two Indians for bid to kill Gurpatwant Pannun

2
Ludhiana

Two gangsters wanted in Ludhiana hosiery factory owner kidnapping case killed in firing

3
India

India to probe US concerns linking it to 'foiled murder plot' of Sikh extremist Gurpatwant Pannun

4
Entertainment

Bishnoi gang threatens Gippy Grewal on his reaction to Moosewala's death, says not even your brother Salman Khan or Dawood can save you

5
India

Wife fights with husband on way to Bangkok, pilot is forced to divert flight to Delhi

6
Diaspora

Indian student charged with family members' triple murder in US

7
Punjab Punjab Vidhan Sabha session

When will OPS be implemented, Congress leader Partap Bajwa asks AAP government in Punjab

8
Himachal

Pro-Khalistan slogans appear on walls near Chintpurni temple in Himachal Pradesh's Una; probe begins

9
Delhi

AIIMS seats not for sale, says High Court; rejects plea for recovery of Rs 30 lakh paid to secure admission

10
India

'They lifted us on shoulders'; rescue workers recount first meeting with labourers in Uttarakhand tunnel

Don't Miss

View All
Haryana's whiz kid strikes jackpot, wins Rs 1 crore in ‘KBC 15'
Haryana

Haryana's whizkid wins Rs 1 crore at 'KBC 15'

Woman takes on shooters during attack on her son
Haryana

Bhiwani woman takes on shooters with broom during attack on her son

After SL &Thailand, Malaysia waives visas for Indians; 17th nation to do so
India

After Sri Lanka & Thailand, Malaysia waives visas for Indians; 17th nation to do so

When Punjabis try to speak Hindi, this rib-tickling viral video will lift your mood
Trending

When Punjabis try to speak Hindi, this rib-tickling viral video will lift your mood

India resumes e-visa services for Canadian nationals after 2-month pause: Sources
Punjab

India resumes e-visa services for Canadians after diplomatic row

Himachal tweaks rules for optimum use of temple gold, silver
Himachal

Himachal tweaks rules for optimum use of temple gold, silver

Illegal mining poses grave threat to 1-km Anandpur Sahib bridge
Punjab

Illegal mining poses grave threat to 1-km Anandpur Sahib bridge

After trek to Everest base camp, Amritsar man scales Mount Kilimanjaro
Amritsar

After trek to Everest base camp, Amritsar man scales Mount Kilimanjaro

Top News

US files murder-for-hire charge against Indian official, smuggler

US files murder-for-hire charge against Indian official, smuggler

On Biden admn’s request, smuggler was held in Czech Republic...

81 crore to benefit as Centre extends foodgrain scheme

81 crore to benefit as Centre extends foodgrain scheme

PMGKAY to continue for 5 more years from January next

Oldest Manipur militant group signs peace pact

Oldest Manipur militant group signs peace pact

Centre’s decision on Delhi CS tenure upheld by SC

Centre's decision on Delhi CS tenure upheld by SC

In Punjab, single mothers, HIV and cancer-afflicted to get ration cards

In Punjab, single mothers, HIV and cancer-afflicted to get ration cards


Cities

View All

Security agencies seize 1 kg heroin near border in Amritsar sector

Security agencies seize 1 kg heroin near border in Amritsar sector

19 jail inmates of Amritsar Central Jail booked for possessing mobile phones

Metal frames with ads encroach on space in commercial areas in Amritsar

SGPC to meet on Nov 30 to discuss Balwant Singh Rajoana mercy plea

Local woollen industry looking forward to a promising season

Bathinda saw big drop in stubble burning this year

Bathinda saw big drop in stubble burning this year

Ministerial staff extend strike till December 6, key services hit

Nursing staff protest enters fourth day in Bathinda

Delhi-NCR AQI in ‘poor’ category; GRAP I, II in force

Delhi-NCR AQI in ‘poor’ category; GRAP I, II in force

Municipal Corporation of Delhi clears proposal to fill 6,589 positions

Delhi Development Authority identifies land for stadium, hotel, medical facility

Sonia Gandhi releases book on Mallikarjun Kharge’s political journey

Delhi Govt notifies Motor Vehicle Aggregator Scheme-2023

VB nabs absconding GST officer’s aide

VB nabs absconding GST officer’s aide

Revenue official caught red-handed taking bribe

Bike rally spreads awareness on ill-effects of drug abuse

Residents allege use of substandard material in road recarpeting work

Ex-DCP quits BJP, joins Congress

Rs 25-lakh robbery case cracked in eight hours in Ludhiana

Rs 25-lakh robbery case cracked in eight hours in Ludhiana

illicit liquor, poppy husk seized; two arrested

Jan Aushadhi Kendra fails to serve purpose at hospital

Farmers stall work on Ludhiana-Ropar highway for more money

Stray Cattle Menace-I: Despite rise in mishaps, strays wander freely

Patiala: MLA brings up old bus stand issue in Assembly

Patiala: MLA brings up old bus stand issue in Assembly

Punjab govt approves bridge over river: Patiala DC

Day 13: ‘Janeman’ presented during National Theatre Festival in Patiala

SGPC to meet on Nov 30 to discuss Balwant Singh Rajoana mercy plea

Haryana CM visits mentor’s house to condole his death