Shepherd electrocuted at Jawali

Nurpur, May 20
Shashmer Singh (55), a resident of Seuni village in Kangra district, was electrocuted when he accidentally came in contact with an overhead 33kV power line atop a mud dump at Batees Meel in Seuni gram panchayat of Jawali subdivision today.
He was taking his goats for grazing when the fatal incident took place. A private construction company handling the Pathankot-Mandi highway widening project has dumped excavated mud there.
On hearing his screams, locals rushed to rescue him and shifted him to a nearby primary health centre where the doctor on duty declared him brought dead. The body was handed over to his family members after a postmortem examination.
SDM, Jawali, Mahinder Pratap Singh said that financial assistance would be provided to the bereaved family. “A case under Sections 336 and 304(A) of the IPC has been registered against the construction company and Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Ltd. (HPSEBL) for alleged negligence while dumping excavated mud in the open, thereby endangering human lives,” SP, Nurpur, Ashok Rattan said. —OC
Construction firm to blame
Case registered against the construction firm for endangering human life by dumping excavated waste in the open at Batees Meel in Jawali subdivision of Kangra
