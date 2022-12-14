Shepherd hurt in bear attack in Chauhar valley of Mandi district

Tribune News Service

Mandi, December 13

A shepherd was injured in a bear attack in the Chauhar valley of Mandi district yesterday. Ram Pujari, a resident of Dharyan village in Latran gram panchayat in the district, was grazing cattle when the bear suddenly attacked him. He cried for help and also hit the bear with a stick in self-defence. Residents of nearby villages rushed to help him. He was taken to a hospital.

Latran gram panchayat pradhan Joginder Pal said that Pujari was in a stable condition.