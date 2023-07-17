Shepherds, 1.2K heads of cattle evacuated

Tribune News Service

Mandi, July 16

As many as 12 shepherds along with 1,200 cattle were evacuated by the Kaza administration from the Pin Valley of Lahaul and Spiti district today. These shepherds were stuck in the area for the past few days due to heavy rain in the region. As many as 400 cattle (goats and sheep) were killed in the disaster while 50 are still missing.

Kaza ADC Rahul Jain said one shepherd was still stuck at snow-bound Chandratal. On July 14, water level of rivulet at Khulaska village in Spiti valley increased suddenly, damaging the nearby seven houses of the village. As many as 43 people were rescued out of their houses by the Kaza administration. They have been accommodated at Panchayat house in Spiti.

Another rain disaster was reported in Lag valley of Kullu district yesterday, in which two houses and five cowsheds were damaged by the flooded rivulet. However, no loss of life was reported in both the incidents in Kullu and Spiti.

Meanwhile, one house collapsed in the Seraj area of Mandi district today in which a 16-year-old youth died on the spot while three other family members escaped unhurt. The house collapsed due to massive landslide in the area.

#Lahaul and Spiti #Mandi