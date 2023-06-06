Shepherds unable to move to Bara Bhangal

Tribune News Service

Lalit Mohan

Dharamsala, June 5

Climatic change is affecting the annual migratory cycle of traditional shepherds in Kangra and Chamba districts. Generally, the Gaddi shepherds of Kangra and Chamba move to the Bara Bhangal valley crossing Thumsar Pass in Dhauladhar mountain ranges in the month of May. However, this year the shepherds have not been able to cross over to Bara Bhangal valley so far due to heavy snow at Thumsar Pass.

Akshay Jasrotia, president of an NGO that works for the welfare of shepherds, said that this year no shepherd has been able to cross the Thumsar Pass and go to Bara Bhangal valley. All the shepherds were putting up in pastures in Baijnath and Chhota Bhangal area with their flock of sheep and goats waiting to cross over to the Bara Bhangal valley. The extended stay of shepherds was putting pressure on the grass lands or pastures in the area. In case the Thumsar Pass is not cleared of snow in coming days there would be shortage of fodder for herds, he said.

Pawana Devi, a shepherd from Bara Bhangal, said that thousands of sheep and goat cannot be kept at one place for long. The shepherds must keep the herd moving to new pastures for fodder. However, heavy snow in higher reaches of Dhauladhar mountain ranges has halted the migration of shepherds. In case the mountain passes do not clear in the next one week the shepherds might face shortage of fodder for their cattle.