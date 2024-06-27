‘Shift to eco-friendly farming for rebuilding consumer confidence’

Tribune News Service

Solan, June 26

Ramesh Chand, a member of the NITI Aayog and the Chairman of the Institute of Economic Growth, New Delhi, highlighted the need to address the rising real costs of agricultural production, which directly affect farmers’ incomes.

He expressed these concerns during his four-day visit to the state, where he interacted with progressive farmers practising natural farming and scientists from the Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni, researching this environmentally friendly approach. On Tuesday, Chand spoke at an interactive session with farmers practising natural farming at the university’s Regional Horticulture Research and Training Station (RHRTS) in Mashobra.

He pointed out that while food was once synonymous with health, today’s consumers often feared the safety of available food products. He called for a shift towards environmentally friendly and sustainable farming practices to rebuild consumer confidence.

Chand also questioned the sustainability of chemical farming and urged natural farming to prove itself as a viable alternative. He emphasised the need for scientific data collection on natural farming and the integration of modern science to enhance its efficacy as a substitute for chemical farming. He also fondly recalled his time as a scientist at RHRTS, Mashobra, and the university.

University Vice-Chancellor Rajeshwar Singh welcomed the attendees and praised farmers who had adopted natural farming. He noted that these farmers not only addressed initial doubts about natural farming, but also demonstrated excellent results in their fields. C Paulrasu, Secretary of Horticulture, lauded natural farming as a potential boon for the state’s small and marginal farmers, given that around 70 per cent of farms in the state are less than a hectare in size. He commended the university’s role in promoting natural farming and providing it with scientific support through research trials.

Farmers from various parts of Shimla district shared their feedback on natural farming. Discussions also covered marketing of natural farming produce, efficient water use, cooperatives, farmer producer companies, branding and labelling of products.

