Shikari Mata temple closed from today

Mandi, November 14
The portals of the Shikari Mata temple in the Seraj area of the district will be closed tomorrow because of fresh snowfall in the region. It will reopen in March next year.
It has been snowing in high hills, including Shikari Devi area, of the district since yesterday, forcing the administration to order the closure of the temple for devotees.
Paras Agarwal, Thunag SDM and chairman of the Shikari Mata Temple Committee, said the area had received intermittent snowfall since yesterday and more was expected in the coming days. As a result, the temple will remain closed for pilgrims till March next year.
The SDM said the administration had taken the decision in view of public safety. Devotees, tourists and trekkers had been advised to avoid going to the Shikari Devi temple area.
He urged locals to inform all citizens so that the life of no was put to risk.
