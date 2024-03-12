Shillai Civil Hospital gets Rs 25 lakh digital X-ray facility

Our Correspondent

Nahan, March 11

Industry, Labour Employment and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan today inaugurated a digital X-ray facility worth Rs 25 lakh at Civil Hospital, Shillai.

Addressing a public meeting at Shillai, Chauhan said the digital X-ray facility had been installed in the hospital with the courtesy of Sun Pharma Company for the advantage of people of the area.

He said he was committed to making the Civil Hospital a model hospital for which a DPR of Rs 19 crore and other formalities had been completed. “Soon, a seven-storey hospital will be built here, which will have all kinds of specialised facilities for the convenience of the common people,” he added.

He said Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu’s Shilai visit was proposed on March 13 and the CM will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate several developmental schemes worth crores of rupees. Chauhan said many developmental works are in progress in Shillai Assembly constituency. Apart from this, a budget of more than Rs 100 crore has been approved for roads, work on which will start soon.

“Shillai is gradually taking the form of a city due to which people are facing problems related to civic issues. We should carry out the construction work keeping all these things in mind. A sewerage scheme for Shillai is being approved from NABARD, which will solve sewerage-related issues in Shillai,” he added.

The Industry Minister alleged that the previous government has left a loan of Rs 78,000 crore and liability of Rs 12,000 crore to the employees. Apart from this, there was a loss of about Rs 10,000 crore in the state due to natural disaster, but the state government did not let the pace of development stop. A package of Rs 4,500 crore was given to the affected people during the disaster.

