Shimla: 11 services of two departments go online

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 15

Agriculture, Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Minister Virender Kanwar inaugurated 11 online services, five online services in the Agriculture Department, and six in the Animal Husbandry Department, here today.

He said five services in the Agriculture Department were the Chief Minister Nutan Polyhouse Project, the Chief Minister Green House Renovation Scheme, the Mukhyamantri Khet Sanrakshan Yojna, the Anti-Hail Net Scheme and the State Agricultural Mechanisation Programme.

The other six services are maintenance of pregnancy ration for indigenous or cross-bred cows of farmers belonging to BPL families of general categories, the Him Kukut Palan Yojna, the Krishak Bakri Palan Yojna, the maintenance of pregnancy ration for livestock breeders under the SCSP, the provision of subsidised ration to sheep breeders and the best animal award scheme.

He said the applicants could now apply online for these services on the Himachal Online Service (e-District) portal https://edistrict.hp.gov.in and avoid visiting the office. These services were developed by the Department of Information Technology.

He said applicants would no longer have to go anywhere to apply for the DBT scheme and could apply for multiple schemes using a single login.

Applicants can also apply through Lokmitra Kendra, e-district portal or directly on a standalone website. Information would be provided through message (SMS) at each stage after applying.

He said the facility for the review of online applications, transparency in processing of applications, process of first come, first served, paperless application process along with reporting would also be provided through the online services.

Principal Secretary (IT) Rajneesh, Secretary, Animal Husbandry, Dr Ajay Kumar Sharma, Secretary, Agriculture, Rakesh Kanwar, Agriculture Director NK Dhiman and other officers were also present.