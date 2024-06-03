117 VVPAT, 29 EVMs replaced

Tribune News Service

Shimla, June 2

At least 29 EVMs and 117 Voter Verified Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) malfunctioned and were replaced during actual voting for the four Lok Sabha seats and six Assembly by-polls on Saturday. In the mock poll, which is carried out ahead of the actual poll, the problem was reported in 61 ballot units and 126 central units of the EVMs and 133 VVPAT. These were replaced ahead of the actual polling.

In the Shimla parliamentary constituency, 8 EVMS and 31 VVPAT were replaced. The count in the Hamirpur parliamentary constituency was 4 EVMs and 32 VVPAT. The number in Mandi parliamentary seat was 8 EVMs and 33 VVPAT and in Kangra parliamentary constituency, 9 EVMs and 31 VVPAT were replaced. “The figures about malfunctioning machines can change slightly. Anyway, the number of malfunctioning machines is minimal,” said an official from the Election Department.

