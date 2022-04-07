Shimla: 2 Africans held under NDPS Act

Shimla, April 6
The Shimla police today arrested two African nationals from Delhi under Section 29 of the NDPS Act.
The police seized 7.15 gram heroin and 1.14 gram crystalline substance (MDMA) from a parcel in an HRTC bus on April 4. Investigations pointed out their involvement following which they were arrested, police sources said.—
