Shimla-Amritsar flight service flagged off

PTI

Shimla, November 18

Former state BJP president Suresh Kashyap flagged off a regular flight service between Shimla and Amritsar here today.

Jubbarhatti airport The Jubbarhatti airport in the suburbs of Shimla will also be expanded. Suresh Kashyap, Shimla MP

Kashyap, who is Shimla MP, said that the service would provide a boost to tourism and would be beneficial for the state. He added that soon, the Jubbarhatti airport in the suburbs of the state capital would also be expanded, according to a statement issued here.

He said that according to the Airlines Dynamic Rate, airlines were giving good rates on some seats, but the last seats were expensive. “We will also send our suggestions to the Central Government in this regard. We will also discuss in the Lok Sabha how air ticket prices can be reduced,” he added.

#BJP #Shimla