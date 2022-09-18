Shimla: Annual day at St Edward's school

Tribune News Service

Shimla, September 17

St Edward’s School, Shimla, organised the annual day function here today on the theme, ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’.

It began with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp by the chief guests, who were accompanied by the school Principal Anil Sequeira.

Students of class III, IV and V showcased their talent through various activities. Group songs ‘We are The World’ and ‘Hum Honge Kamyab’ were the highlight of the event.

A monologue was presented on water conservation. It was followed by a play on ‘Swachh Bharat’, education, care for elders and corruption by class III students.

The students of classes IV and V performed a dance with ‘diyas’. Some students showcased their agility through karate while others exhibited aerobics.