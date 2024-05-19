Shimla app to give info on parking, tourist spots

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 18

To provide trouble-free online services to the residents as well as the tourists, the Shimla Municipal Corporation (MC) is set to provide an online application named ‘My Shimla’, which will be available on the playstore soon.

With the availability of this facility, tourists will be able to get the information regarding tourist spots in the town, tour agents as well as guides. Tourists will also be able to book parking slots beforehand in various parking facilities across the town.

Similarly, residents of Shimla will be able to pay drinking water supply bills, garbage collection charges, besides applying for new water and electricity connections. People will also be able to deposit property tax via this application.

Furthermore, people will be able to file various types of complaints via the ‘My Shimla’ application. The application will also have the contact numbers of the corporation as well as the Police Department, Fire Department and CM Helpline.

Mayor Surender Chauhan, while talking to The Tribune, said negotiations were being held to develop the application. He said the app was being developed under the Shimla Smart City Mission.

“Talks are being held with various companies regarding the development of the application. The work will be handed over to the company that will be best suitable for the work,” he added.

With the availability of this application, locals would no longer have to visit the corporation and would be able to get all kinds of services through this one application, the Mayor added.

