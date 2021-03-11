Shimla: Approval given to 60 cases related to forest rights

Shimla, May 26
Approval was given to 60 out of 104 individual cases related to forest rights sent by Pooh and Kalpa during a meeting of the District Level Forest Rights Committee chaired by Kinnaur DC Abid Hussain Sadiq today.
As many as 75 cases were received from Sub-Divisional Level Committee (SDLC) Pooh out of which 38 cases were approved as all formalities were found complete while the remaining 37 cases were sent back for completion of complete the formalities.
Out of 29 cases received from SLDC Kalpa, 22 cases were approved, three were sent back and four cases were rejected. It was also unanimously decided in the meeting that 47 cases received from Lipa village should be sent back to Pooh for reconsideration.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
4 Lashkar-e-Toiba militants killed in 2 encounters in Kashmir
10 militants killed in 3 days
Delhi-based writer Geetanjali Shree wins International Booker Prize for first Hindi novel 'Tomb of Sand'
Originally written as ‘Ret Samadhi’, the novel is set in nor...
US officials here for talks on Russia, Afghanistan
Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz to visit India next wee...
Learning graph: Punjab outdoes Delhi schools
Bhagwant Mann had taken his Education Minister and teachers ...
Brokenhearted husband dies after wife slain in Texas elementary school rampage
Married for 24 years, the couple shared four children