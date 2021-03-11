Shimla: Approval given to 60 cases related to forest rights

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 26

Approval was given to 60 out of 104 individual cases related to forest rights sent by Pooh and Kalpa during a meeting of the District Level Forest Rights Committee chaired by Kinnaur DC Abid Hussain Sadiq today.

As many as 75 cases were received from Sub-Divisional Level Committee (SDLC) Pooh out of which 38 cases were approved as all formalities were found complete while the remaining 37 cases were sent back for completion of complete the formalities.

Out of 29 cases received from SLDC Kalpa, 22 cases were approved, three were sent back and four cases were rejected. It was also unanimously decided in the meeting that 47 cases received from Lipa village should be sent back to Pooh for reconsideration.