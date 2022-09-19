Shimla: Babita Phogat praises BJP's steps taken for women welfare

Tribune News Service

Shimla, September 18

The BJP government has made commendable efforts for women welfare in the state in past five years and 50 per cent fare concession for women in HRTC buses and Rs 31,000 on marriage of daughters of poor families are some of the initiatives aimed at their upliftment said national executive member of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha and Olympian Babita Phogat.

Addressing mediapersons here today, she said distributing free gas connections to 4,34,000 women in the state under the Grihini Suvidha Yojana and refilling two cylinders without any charges and 50 per cent reservation for women in the panchayat elections were other steps taken to honour the women. Due to its people-centric policies, the BJP will again form the government in Himachal, she said.

“It was the commitment of the Modi government towards women empowerment and schemes launched by the Central and BJP-governed states to give equal rights to women that made me join the party,” she said.

The Olympian praised the Union government for promoting sports. She said the Target Olympic Podium Scheme had proved to be a boon to increase India’s medal tally in the Olympics and other international competitions.

Under this, training and facilities of international level had been provided to players and Olympian gold medalist Neeraj Chopra had also been trained under this scheme.

Phogat said under “Khelo India”, training was being provided to players, who would bring glory to the country.

Commenting on the alleged derogatory remark of Shimla Rural MLA Vikramaditya Singh on a woman BJP leader, she said it reflected the thought of Congress leaders towards women. She also pointed out that there had been a huge increase in crime cases against women in Congress-ruled Rajasthan in the past four years.