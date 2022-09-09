Shimla boy state NEET topper with 687 marks

Tribune News Service

Shimla, September 8

“I was hopeful of clearing the test but never thought of topping the state,” said National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) Himachal topper Aaditya Raj, who scored 687

out of 720 marks. He belongs to Shimla.

Talking to mediapersons here today, he said studies should be the top priority for cracking examinations but other activities should not be sacrificed while preparing as it was important to take a break.

Aaditya, who wished to be a neurosurgeon, said full syllabus tests at the academy and inter-team competitions helped him in preparing. The parents said hard work, time management and efforts of teachers were instrumental in achieving success.

“Hard work will help if you are confident and consistency is important. The message to the students preparing for competitive exams is to give your 100 per cent and do not keep a second option,” he said, adding that social media could be a distraction, so students should be cautious.

#NEET #Shimla