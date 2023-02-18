Shimla boy wins 'Fit India' Quiz

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, February 17

Samarth Thakur of Auckland House School, Shimla, bagged the first position in the country in the second edition of the ‘Fit India’ Quiz competition.

Anurag Thakur, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Sports and Youth Affairs, and Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Minister for Education and Skill Development, had inaugurated the second edition of the quiz on August 29 last year.

Manoj Awati, Director, Centre of Excellence, Sports Authority of India, said over 61,981 students from 16,702 schools of 702 districts in the country participated in the competition. The National Test Agency conducted the preliminary screening for the quiz in December last year.