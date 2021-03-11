Shimla: Bus gutted, two hurt in Tara Devi

Tribune News Service

Shimla, June 5

A bus was gutted and two mechanics suffered burn injuries when a fire broke out at the Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) depot at Tara Devi this evening.

“The injured mechanics were rushed to the IGMC-Shimla. One was discharged after he was given the first-aid. The other is still in the hospital but his injureis are not serious,” said Regional Manager Pankaj Thakur.

The fire broke out around 4:30 pm and was brought under control within half-an hour.

“We suspect the fire broke out because of a short-circuit, but the exact cause will be determined only after an inquiry,” he said.

Incidentally, the Dhalli workshop had also caught fire some time back in which one bus was gutted.