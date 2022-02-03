Shimla bus stand littered with trash

There is a lot of garbage littered around the main bus stand of Shimla. A large number of people visit the bus stand on daily basis, and the garbage littered around is nothing but an eyesore for them. The authorities concerned must keep the premises clean and ensure its regular maintenance. — Amit, Shimla

Find solution to monkey nuisance

Monkeys have become a major nuisance in Sadhupul area near Kandaghat. The forest teams are trying to catch them and they have managed to catch some. For locals and tourists alike, monkeys cause a lot of inconvenience. Some lasting solution should be found to the problem. — Rajan, Kandaghat

