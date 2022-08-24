Shimla: CA stores directed to revise apple colour classification

The CA stores have been directed to revise the price of extra large and under sized apples.

Tribune News Service

Shimla, August 23

Private CA stores have been directed to revise their colour classification for apple procurement by the committee formed to resolve the grievances the apple growers have against these stores. The CA stores offer different prices for apple on the basis of its colour.

“The CA stores have three colour categories – 80 to 100 per cent, 60 to 80 per cent and below 60 per cent. We have asked the CA stores to revise the colour classification as 70 to 100 per cent, 50 to 70 per cent and up to 50 per cent. The proposed classification will push apple into higher colour category, fetching a better price,” said committee chairman Rajeshwar Chandel, Vice Chancellor of the University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni, after the meeting here today.

“We have also directed the CA stores to revise the prices of extra-large and under-sized apple. The CA stores will respond within three days,” said Chandel.

Meanwhile, Sanyukt Kisan Manch representatives in the committee – convenor Sanjay Chauhan and co-convener Harish Chauhan – walked out from the meeting alleging that the officials could not produce the MoU signed between the government and these CA stores.

“The meeting was supposed to visit the original MoUs signed between the government agencies and the CA stores and to find out gaps in the implementation of the agreed terms and conditions,” said SKM convenor Harish Chauhan. “However, member secretary told us no MoU has been signed with these CA stores. If no MoU has been signed, how these CA stores were given subsidy worth crores of rupees?” asked Chauhan.

“Also, out of 18 CA stores, the representatives of just eight stores came for the meeting. It shows the lack of seriousness to resolve the growers’ issues. So, we will go ahead with our protest at the Adani stores on August 25,” said Chauhan.

Meanwhile, the committee sought explanation from the CA stores who did not send their representatives for the meeting. “Also, we have sought explanation from Adani and other stores who announced their procurement rates before the meeting of the committee,” said Chandel.

In another decision, a sub-committee has been formed under the chairmanship of Managing Director, State Agricultural Marketing Board, for random checks at CA stores. “As per the demands of the growers, the sub-committee will ensure the weighing machines and colour sensors are properly calibrated. Also, this sub-committee will check if these stores are providing facilities like toilets, canteen, etc, to the growers,” said Chandel.

“We have also asked the CA stores to deposit their MoUs with the committee within three days,” said Chandel.

Three categories

CA stores have three categories – 80 to 100 per cent, 60 to 80 per cent and below 60 per cent. We have asked them to revise the colour classification as 70 to 100 per cent, 50 to 70 per cent and up to 50 per cent. — Rajeshwar Chandel, committee chairman

