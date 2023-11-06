Shimla cadets attend NCC camp at Ropar

Shimla, November 5
Around 54 cadets of Shimla NCC Group participated in the EBSB-II (Ek Bharat Shresht Bharat camp) held at NCC Academy, Ropar, from October 25 to November 5. More than 577 NCC cadets from Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh NCC Directorate, and Andhra Pradesh and Telangana NCC Directorate, participated in the camp in the 12-day camp. The camp was organised to inculcate the feeling of national integration, brotherhood and oneness among the cadets. Activities such as unarmed combat, volleyball, tug of war, group discussion and slogan writing were held for all-round development of the cadets.
