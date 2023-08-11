Shimla-Chandigarh highway closed again as landslide hits Chakki Mod a day after it opens for traffic

Solan, August 11
The Shimla-Chandiagrh road was closed after a landslide occurred in Solan district early on Friday, police said.
Later, the road was opened for light vehicles after removing debris.
An official said, "On Friday, at around 2.35am, the national highway between Thambu Mod and Chakki Mod was closed due to landslide following rain."
The road was opened for traffic on Wednesday following the restoration work after it had been closed after a landslide last week.
Massive landslide near Mandi's Kamad
The police have stopped vehicular traffic beyond Mandi towards Kullu and from Kullu towards Mandi.
The alternative road link between Mandi and Kullu via Kataula has also been hampered by the massive landslide near Kamad, officials said.
The district administrations of Mandi and Kullu have advised visitors to suspend their journey on the Mandi-Kullu route until the restoration of the highway.
