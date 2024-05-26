Shimla: Councillors oppose water rationing move

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 25

The councillors of the Shimla Municipal Corporation have asked the Shimla Jal Prabandhan Nigam Limited (SJPNL) to come up with a proper solution to ensure regular and sufficient water supply to the town in summer season.

Opposing the SJPNL move to provide drinking water supply five days a week, they asked the Mayor why the supply was not regular when the town was receiving 30 to 40 MLD of water every day.

The councillors alleged that despite the SJPNL’s claim of providing drinking water five days a week, many areas of the town were receiving the supply after a gap of three to four days. The councillors from Patiyog and Krishna Nagar said the drinking water in their wards was being supplied after three days, but the pressure was so low that water was not reaching many houses. The councillors raised these questions during the monthly general house meeting of the MC held recently under the chairmanship of Mayor Surender Chauhan.

Bhatta Kuffar ward councillor Naresh Thakur said recently, the company had hiked water charges by 10 per cent, but water was not being provided regularly to people.

SJPNL officials said a decrease in water level at supply schemes like Koti Brandi, Churat and Giri had resulted in water shortage.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Shimla