Shimla cyclists pedal for cleanliness, collect & dispose of 400-kg waste

Shimla, June 2
To mark the World Bicycle Day and World Environment Day, the Shimla Cycling Association here today combined a cycling ride with a cleanliness one. A group of 25 cyclists embarked on a scenic journey from Nav Bahar Chowk to Camp Potterhills Summer Hill, traversing the picturesque landscapes of Shimla. After the ride, participants collected and disposed of a staggering 400 kg of waste during the cleanliness drive.
Vipul Sood, general secretary of the Shimla Cycling Association, said the ride symbolised not only the joy of cycling but also the commitment to sustainable transportation.
“Events like today’s ride and cleanliness drive are not just about the present moment; they are about sowing the seeds for a better future” he added.
“The Shimla Cycling Association extends its heartfelt appreciation to all participants, volunteers and supporters who contributed to the success of this event. Through their unwavering dedication and passion, the association remains committed to championing cycling as a sustainable mode of transportation,” he said.
Gaurav Negi, an avid cyclist, adventure enthusiast and executive member of the Shimla Cycling Association, while emphasising the importance of organising more such events, said, “Our collective effort today demonstrates the power of community action. Let us continue to organise and participate in events that promote cycling and environmental conservation, paving the way for a brighter future for the generations to come.”
