Shimla cyclists pedal to raise awareness against drug use

Shimla, June 23
Over 20 cyclists participated in a cycle rally to increase awareness against drug abuse here today. The rally was organised by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in association with the Shimla Police and the All India Bikers Community.
The rally was flagged off by the Shimla Superintendent of Police (SP) from the CTO near the Deputy Commissioner’s office here.
The cyclists who participated in the rally covered major spots of the town — including Chaura Maidan, Victory Tunnel, Old Bus Stand, Chhota Shimla, Sanjauli, Dhalli and Lakkar Bazaar. The rally concluded at CTO, Shimla.
Shimla SP Sanjeev Gandhi said the purpose of the rally was to raise awareness about the menace of drug abuse and promote a healthy lifestyle.
It is very important to make every effort to tackle the drug menace, he added.
“Life is very precious and gets very difficult if one falls prey to drugs; therefore, one should pursue a drug-free life,” said Gandhi.
“During the past year, action has been taken against more than 1,000 people. Additionally, properties worth crores of those involved in drug trade have been frozen” he added.
All India Bikers Community state coordinator Vikas Shubh said, “With this rally, we aim to spread a message of living and adopting a healthy lifestyle and to stay away from drugs.”
