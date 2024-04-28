Shimla DC inspects NHAI dumping site

Shimla, April 27
Shimla Deputy Commissioner Anupam Kashyap today inspected the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) dumping site in Shurala near Chamyana.
The visit follows complaints being received about problems being faced by the villagers regarding the dumping site in the area.
The Shimla DC directed Sub-Divisional Magistrate (Shimla Rural) Kavita Thakur, National Highway Authority officials and other revenue officials to prepare a detailed report of the dumping site case so that a decision in this direction could be taken soon.
