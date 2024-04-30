Shimla DC, SP inspect polling stations

Rampur, April 29
Keeping in view the Lok Sabha elections to be held on June 1, District Election Officer and Shimla Deputy Commissioner Anupam Kashyap and Shimla Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi jointly inspected the polling station, strongroom and counting centre established at Padma Government Senior Secondary School, Rampur in Rampur Legislative Assembly constituency today.
The DC also asked to improve the arrangements for electricity, water and toilets during voting and counting so that voters and employees do not face any inconvenience.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Excise 'scam': After questions on Arvind Kejriwal’s non-appearance before ED, Supreme Court to resume hearing on his plea today
The Bench had asked why the AAP leader did not move a bail a...
Unwarranted, unsubstantiated imputations: MEA on US media report on Gurpatwant Pannun case
The report, citing unnamed sources, named a RAW officer in c...
9 Colombian soldiers dead in army helicopter crash
The helicopter was taking supplies to a municipality that re...
Uttarakhand suspends licence of 14 products made by Ramdev’s firm Patanjali
Drug regulator took action over misleading ads