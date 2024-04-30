Shimla DC, SP inspect polling stations

Our Correspondent

Rampur, April 29

Keeping in view the Lok Sabha elections to be held on June 1, District Election Officer and Shimla Deputy Commissioner Anupam Kashyap and Shimla Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi jointly inspected the polling station, strongroom and counting centre established at Padma Government Senior Secondary School, Rampur in Rampur Legislative Assembly constituency today.

The DC also asked to improve the arrangements for electricity, water and toilets during voting and counting so that voters and employees do not face any inconvenience.