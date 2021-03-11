Shimla: Degrees, diplomas awarded to students at IGNOU convocation

Shimla, April 26

The distance education, provided by Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU), has played an important role in spreading higher education in view of the geographical conditions of Himachal Pradesh. Minister of Education, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan said this while addressing the 35th convocation of IGNOU.

The main programme was organised at the IGNOU headquarters in Delhi and the live telecast of this function was available on all regional channels. Appreciating the study material prepared by IGNOU, he stressed on the importance of the distance education system.

The special guest at the function, organised by IGNOU Regional Centre here, Director, Central Research Institute (CRI), Dr NK Pandey, awarded gold medal to two students for excellent performance in master’s degree programmes. As many as 73 students received degrees and diplomas.

Pandey exhorted them to contribute to society and nation-building through education and knowledge and encourage the underprivileged to take higher education through IGNOU.

A total of 9,196 learners from the state were found eligible to get degree/diploma in this convocation and 73 attended the convocation, said Regional Director, IGNOU, Dr Joginder Kumar Yadav, who also presented the report for 2020-21.

He said during Covid, a strong network of regional centres and study centres made the full use of digital media platforms to take IGNOU programmes to rural and far-flung areas, resulting in an unprecedented increase in student enrollment.