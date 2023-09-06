Shimla-Delhi flights restored: Tourism Director

Tribune News Service

Shimla, September 5

Director, Tourism and Civil Aviation, Amit Kashyap, said today that roads to popular tourist destinations like Kasauli, Shimla, Chail, Narkanda and Kinnaur were open and safe to travel. Besides, tourists could travel to Dharamsala, McLeodganj, Palampur, Dalhouise, Khajjiar and Chamba, he added.

Kashyap said tourists could avail of discount in most hotels in the state. He added that daily flights of Alliance Air from Delhi to Shimla and further Shimla to Dharamsala (Kangra airport at Gaggal) were also available now.

He said, “The subsidy on the fare for all seats on the Shimla-Dharamsala-Shimla flight is being borne by the state government and the total fare on the route has been fixed at Rs 3,000 plus taxes.”

#Chamba #Dharamsala #Kasauli #Kinnaur #McLeodganj #Palampur #Shimla