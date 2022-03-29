Shimla: Dentists perform rare surgery using 3D printed jaw joint

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 28

In a rare feat, doctors at the Himachal Pradesh Government Dental College and Hospital, Shimla, have performed a jaw joint replacement surgery using 3D printed jaw joint.

The first-in-the-state surgery was done on a woman aged 45 years by a team led by Dr Rangila Ram (oral and maxillofacial surgeon). “She had a history of injury to the facial region, following which her mouth opening gradually reduced to zero due to development of temporomandibular joint ankylosis (immobile joint),” said Dr Ram.

The doctor said the patient was subjected to 3D NCCT scan of face, which was used to fabricate indigenous implant. “The surgery turned out to be a great success as the patient can now open her mouth and eat well,” Dr Ram said.

The use of indigenous custom-made implant, fabricated by a Lucknow-based manufacturer, significantly brought down the cost of the procedure. “Our patient belonged to very low socio-economic status, hence we decided to go for an indigenous custom-made implant. Such treatment options can prove to be a great relief for patients who cannot afford high cost of these implants,” the doctor added.