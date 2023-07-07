Shimla-Dharamsala daily flight from today

Our Correspondent

Palampur, July 6

Alliance Air will start a new flight between Shimla and Dharamsala from tomorrow. The flight will leave Shimla at 8.30 am daily and reach Dharamsala at 9.25 am. It will leave Dharamsala at 9.30 am and reach Shimla at 10.15 am.

With the launch of a new flight, the total number of daily flights to Dharamsala will go up to seven. Five Dharamsala-Delhi and one Dharamsala-Chandigarh daily flights are already operational. This is the seventh flight to Dharamsala.

Talking to reporters at the Gaggal airport, CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said this was another step of the state government towards making Dharamsala the tourism capital of the state. He said the state government would subsidise the airfare on this circuit. The current airfare would be around Rs 4,000 per passenger between Shimla and Dharamsala.

Meanwhile, the Kangra Valley Travel Agents Association and spokesmen of various hoteliers associations today appealed to the Union Civil Aviation Ministry to reduce airfare on the Dharamsala-Delhi circuit and fix it on a par with UDAN, the scheme launched by the NDA government for small cities of the country.