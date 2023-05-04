Shimla director’s film nominated for FIPRESCI award

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 3

Accolades continue to pour in for ‘Amar Colony’, a feature film directed by Shimla-based director Siddharth Chauhan.

The film, which won the special jury prize at the 26th Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival and the ‘Best Debut Director from India’ award at the prestigious International Film Festival of Kerala, has been nominated for the FIPRESCI India Grand Prix 2022 Award by the Federation of Film Critics. “The films for this award are picked by film critics from all over the country. Overall, 50 films have been nominated for the award,” said Chauhan.

The movies nominated for the award include blockbusters like ‘RRR’, ‘Darlings’, ‘Kantara’, ‘All That Breathes’, among others. “To have my film nominated besides these films is a huge honour for me. I wasn’t expecting it, so that makes it even more special,” he added.

Chauhan’s debut feature film had its world premiere in 2022 at the Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival (POFF), an A-List BAFTA and Oscar-qualifying festival.