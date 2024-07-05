Shimla doctors perform state’s first jaw joint replacement surgery

Tribune News Service

Shimla, July 4

Surgeons at the Himachal Pradesh Government Dental College (HPGDC) here have performed the state’s first bilateral Total Temporomandibular Joint Replacement (TMJ) surgery. The landmark procedure marks a significant advancement in the field of maxillofacial surgery in the region.

It turned out to be a life-transforming experience for the 22-year-old patient from Lucknow who was unable to open his mouth, eat food or speak properly for the past eight years as he was suffering from a rare condition called TMJ ankylosis.

The patient already underwent two major jaw surgeries, but in vain. A 10-hour surgery replacing the fused joint and fixation of the indigenous patient-specific joint on both sides simultaneously worked wonders for the patient and now he can open his mouth up to 3 cm. Also, the patient has started eating and speaking without difficulty.

The surgery was planned and executed by a team of surgeons led by Dr Rangila Ram and his team at the HPGDC under the guidance of Dr Yogesh Bhardwaj.

The TMJ surgery involved replacing the temporomandibular joint with a custom-made prosthetic, restoring the patient’s ability to chew, speak and move the jaws without pain.

The successful completion of the surgery not only represents a significant milestone for the HPGDC, but also brings new hope to patients suffering from complex TMJ disorders, said Dr Rangila Ram. “The advanced surgical procedure offers improved the quality of life for patients who have exhausted all other treatment options,” he added.

“The surgery is a significant step forward in healthcare innovation, positioning the institution as a leader in maxillofacial surgery in India,” he added.

Intricate procedure

The procedure is similar to the replacement of knee or hip, but this surgery requires precision, patience and expertise since jaw joint is a small and intricate joint located close to important structures like base of skull, ear and face.

