Shimla dog census from next month

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 1

The Shimla Municipal Corporation (SMC) will conduct a dog census in the town from June. Municipal Commissioner, SMC, Bhupendra Atri said the dog census would be conducted in all wards of the town after which dogs would also be sterilised.

The corporation has also made it mandatory for owners to get their pet dogs registered with the SMC.

The proposal was also mentioned by the Mayor in his speech while presenting the budget for the financial year 2024-25 in February.

The Mayor had proposed that to check dog menace in the town, a 100 per cent dog sterilisation scheme would be implemented for which a dog census would be conducted.

The stray dog menace is one of the biggest problems the town is facing at present. In February, a delegation of Shimla Nagrik Sabha had also met the Mayor and demanded effective measures to curb the dog menace in the town.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Shimla