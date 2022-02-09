Shimla expansion draft proposes 4 satellite towns

Tribune News Service

Pratibha Chauhan

Shimla, February 8

After a long wait of over four decades, the Himachal capital has finally got a new expansion map as the state government today notified the Draft Shimla Development Plan (SDP). It, however, violates a November 2017 order issued by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) to check haphazard constructions in the town.

Violates NGT order Notified on Tuesday, draft proposes 2.5 floors in core areas, addl floor in non-core belts

NGT had banned constructions in core areas, allowed 2.5 floors in non-core areas

The proposed SDP suggests buildings with two floors, a habitable attic and a parking floor in Shimla’s core areas and an additional residential floor in non-core areas. The NGT, on the other hand, had banned constructions in core areas and allowed two floors and a habitable attic in non-core areas.

Another significant aspect of the SDP is lifting a 2000 ban on constructions in the 17 green belts of Shimla. Its other highlights include having four satellite townships at Ghandal, Naldehra, Fagu and Chamiyana for decongesting Shimla and developing heritage walks, walking and jogging tracks and sky bridges in core areas. Urban Development and Town and Country Planning Minister Suresh Bhardwaj said the SDP was finally taking shape after a span of 40 years.

