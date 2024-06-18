Shimla falls short of the required water supply

Tribune News Service

Shimla, June 17

The ongoing water crisis in the state capital is getting worse by the day with the town receiving 31.54 millions of litre per day (MLD) water on Monday, which is around 17 MLD less than the requirement.

Shimla water Supply schedule today On Tuesday, the SJPNL will be supplying drinking water to Chakkar and Kamna Devi in Chaura Maidan Zone; Lakkar Bazar, Jakhu, Oakwood and Lehnu Bhawan in Lakkar Bazar Zone; Scandal Point, Mall Road, Sabzi Mandi and Metropole in Central zone.

In Sanjauli zone, water will be supplied to Charabra, Dhingu Dhar, Upper Cemetery, Engine Ghar, Mashobra, Naldehra, Baldeyan, Sanjauli Bazar, Bhatta Kuffar, Kufri, Sangti, North Oak and Bothwell.

In the Chhota Shimla zone, water will be supplied to Nigam Vihar and Strawberry Hills, while in the New Shimla area, water will be supplied to Vikasnagar Colony, Vikasnagar, Devnagar and Aangi.

Out of the 31.54 MLD water, 20.49 MLD was lifted from Gumma, 8.43 MLD from Giri, 1.22 MLD from Churot, 0.45 MLD Chairth and 0.95 MLD from Koti Brandi scheme. At present, the water across the town is being supplied after a gap of four days.

The town normally requires around 48 MLD of water due to the floating population of tourists this time of the year. However, with water schemes on verge of drying up, the supply to the town has been greatly affected. Till June 12, the town was receiving around 40 MLD water, which had dropped to 33 MLD in the past two days. On Sunday, the water supply to the town hit a record low of 29 MLD.

The acute shortage of drinking water has created chaos across the town. People have to rely on water tankers and spring water sources to meet their daily requirement. On Monday, a demand of more than 40 tankers was received by Shimla Jal Prabandhan Nigam Limited (SJPNL). while 25 tankers were sent to various areas of the town.

Besides, the people are relying on private water tankers for which they have to pay between Rs 2,000 and Rs 4,000 per tanker. AGM, Water, SJPNL PP Sharma said the crisis had arisen due to a decrease in the level at the water supply schemes.

“This has happened due to the lack of snowfall during winter as well as the extensive heatwave conditions that the town is facing nowadays. The situation will not improve unless there is rain in the coming days.” he said.

