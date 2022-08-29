Shimla film festival concludes, Iranian movie adjudged best

Tribune News Service

Shimla, August 28

Iranian film “The Boarding House”, directed by Maryam Ebrahimvand, bagged the Best Feature Film Award in the International category while “Stoyan”, directed by Roberto Ruiz, was adjudged the Special Jury Feature Film during the 8th International Film Festival of Shimla that concluded here today.

The closing ceremony of festival was presided over by former Director General of Film Divisions VS Kundu and 26 films were screened on today. Over 50 national and international directors participated in the festival and shared their experience with the audience at Gaiety Theatre. In total, 62 films — 27 international and 35 national, under the category of documentaries, animation, feature film, short films and music videos, were screened in the competitive section.

In the international category, “Footsteps” by Hamed Bahrami was awarded the best short film, “Coffined at 15” by director Gayatri Kumar from the USA won the Special Jury Short Film and “Emergence: Out of the Shadows” by Vinay Giridhar from Canada won in the Special Jury Documentary category.

“The First Ink-Memories” that make history by Director Shridhar KS and “Ripples Under the Skin” by director Farha Khatun were ranked the top two best documentaries in the national section while “15 Seconds A Lifetime” by Divya Hemant Kharnare bagged the Special Jury Documentary award.

Sheer Qorma directed by Faraz Arif Ansari won the best short film award and Chabiwala - The Keysmith by Director Raja Ghosh won the Best Feature Film Award and Keel by Aaryan Harnot won the best film award in the state category.

#Canada #Shimla