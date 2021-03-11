Shimla gears up for 3-day literature fest 'Unmesha'

Tribune News Service

Shimla, June 11

As many as 1,000 books, relating to the freedom movement, will be on display during the three-day international literature festival ‘Unmesha’. The festival is being organised by the Union Ministry of Culture and the Sahitya Akademi with support of the state Department of Art and Culture as part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations from June 16 to 18.

The festival will be organised in the heritage buildings of the Gaiety Heritage Cultural Complex and the Town Hall at the Ridge. A spokesperson of Sahitya Akademi said Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan and Ministers of State for Culture, Arjun Ram Meghwal and Meenakshi Lekhi, would be present during the inaugural session.

‘Largest in Country’ Gaiety Heritage Cultural Complex and Town Hall to host the event

1,000 books on freedom movement to be displayed

425 writers, poets, translators, critics from 15 countries, representing over 60 languages to take part

The spokesperson said ‘Unmesha’ was the largest international literature festival in the country and over 425 writers, poets, translators, critics and distinguished personalities from15 countries, representing over 60 languages, would attend the event.

The festival will feature discussions, presentations, poetry and story readings performances, covering a wide range of topics such as cinema and literature, tribal writings, media and literature, bhakti Literature and uniting cultures through translation. The evenings will feature cultural performances such as Bharatanatyam by Sonal Mansingh, Tala Vadya Kacheri by P Jayabhaskar, Nagara by Nathulal Solanki and Dastan-e-Karn, Dastangoi by Mahmood Farooqui.