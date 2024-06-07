Shimla gears up for Summer Fest

Tribune News Service

Shimla, June 6

The International Shimla Summer Festival-2024 will be held from June 15 to 18 at the historic Ridge here.

On the roster A performance by orphaned children of the state

Cultural presentations showcased by renowned artistes and schoolchildren

A road safety awareness event

A natural flower show to be held during the fair

The Himachali Food Festival to showcase a fusion of traditional food items from different regions of the state

A Healthy Baby Competition

Shimla DC Anupam Kashyap presides over a meeting on Thursday. TRIBUNE PHOTO

During the event, a day will be dedicated to the orphans, declared ‘Children of the State’ under the Chief Minister Sukhashray Yojana.

The orphaned children will showcase a performance on the day dedicated to them.

This was announced by Shimla Summer Festival Committee chairman and Shimla Deputy Commissioner Anupam Kashyap while presiding over a meeting regarding the organisation of the summer festival at the Bachat Bhawan here, today.

During the four-day programme, cultural presentations by renowned artistes will be delivered during the evenings, besides cultural presentations by schoolchildren.

Apart from this, a painting competition, a road safety awareness event and a natural flower show will be organised for the tourists.

Furthermore, the Himachali Food Festival, showcasing a fusion of food items from different regions of the state, is also on the roster of the event.

A Healthy Baby Competition will also be organised during the festival.

During the meeting, the DC said the Shimla Summer Festival was a prestigious event, which is eagerly awaited by Shimla residents and tourists alike. “Last year, the festival was organised very well and I am confident that this year, too, all departments will cooperate with the district administration in organising the festival,” he added.

He directed the officials concerned to make proper arrangements for electricity and water during the festival.

The DC also directed all officials to immediately start their preparations to organise as many activities as possible during the event.

He further directed the District Youth Services and Sports Officer to organise various sports activities during the event. A souvenir would also be published, he said. Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Kumar

Gandhi also gave

instructions regarding law and order, security measures and medical arrangements.

