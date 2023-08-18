Shimla woman swallows packet of 'chitta' when confronted by police; doctors take it out from her stomach through endoscopy

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, August 18

A 26-year-old woman in Himachal Pradesh’s Shimla allegedly swallowed a small packet of ‘chitta’ after the car she was travelling in was stopped by police.

The car was stooped for checking following a tip-off.

According to information, the incident occurred on Friday at 8 am.

Himachal Pradesh Police head constable Yogesh and a team from the Dhalli police station stopped a car for checking near Cemetery Tunnel in Sanjauli.

The car had four youths and the woman in it.

As the policemen signalled the car to stop, the woman allegedly took out the small plastic packet in which 'chitta' was kept and swallowed it with water.

When they were grilled by the police, one of the youths reportedly told the police about the woman swallowing the packet.

The woman was rushed to the Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital in Shimla, where an X-ray revealed the packet inside her stomach.

The police then asked the doctors to take out the packet containing ‘chitta’ from the woman’s stomach through endoscopy. Upon weighing, 7.6 gm of ‘chitta’ was found inside the packet.

The woman belongs to Kotkhai tehsil in Shimla district.

The accused have been remanded in a day’s police custody while the vehicle has been impounded.

A case has been registered under the NDPS Act.

#Shimla