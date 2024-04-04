Shimla group to protest one-minute traffic plan

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 3

The Shimla Nagrik Sabha has threatened to stage a protest against increasing traffic jams in the city due to the implementation of one-minute traffic plan outside the Deputy Commissioner’s (DC) and Superintendent of Police (SP) offices if traffic congestion in the city does not improve in the next three days.

Sabha convener Sanjay Chauhan said Shimla had become the epicentre of traffic congestion, causing a lot of distress to residents, especially during the past one year. “The one-minute traffic plan has made life miserable for the public, leading to several hours of traffic jams throughout the day, which have now become a common occurrence,” he said.

“Since the implementation of this plan, Shimla has become synonymous with traffic jams. Key areas such as Tutu, Vijaynagar, Tavi Mod, Boileauganj, BCS, Khalini, Talland, Old Bus Stand, Sankat Mochan, Auckland Tunnel, Lakkar Bazaar, Victory Tunnel, 103, railway station, Institute of Advanced Studies, Chhota Maidan, Vidhan Sabha Chowk and Sanjauli are all heavily affected by traffic congestion,” Chauhan said.

“This unprecedented situation has led to chaos in the city, with people failing to reach their offices on time and children missing their school buses. The traffic congestion has also resulted in the failure of many routes of HRTC and private buses, causing substantial financial losses to both government and private operators, while also severely disrupting public transportation services,” he added.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Shimla