Shimla has potential to be cycling hub, feel enthusiasts

Subhash Rajta

Shimla, April 24

“The cycling trails here are stunning, it is difficult to imagine better trails for mountain biking, they are just perfect,” said Preeti Taneja as she stretched out her limbs after completing her race in the Shimla Cycling Challenge here today. Taneja came all the way from Karnal to participate in the event. Like Taneja, a few cyclists from Chandigarh were also left awestruck by the beauty and potential of the place for mountain biking. “Shimla and suburbs have the potential to become the hub of cycling, especially mountain biking. The trails through the forests, the elevations, weather — everything is perfect for cycling,” said Sudeep, a cyclist from Chandigarh.

Results of Shimla Cycling Challenge U-16 girls - Divija Sood (First), Shambhavi Singh (Second), Sejal Sood (Third)

U-16 Boys - Yugal (First), Parvick Kukreja (Second), Adhirath Singh (Third)

U-23 boys - Rajbir Singh (First), Aarush (Second), Krish Gupta (Third)

Above-23 boys - Gaurav Negi (First), Gandharav Mehta (Second), Ajay Kumar (Third)

“The government and the cycling association just need to tap this potential to make Shimla and the state a cycling hub,” he said.

Notably, the efforts towards popularising cycling as a sport here have begun. From being almost non-existent as a sport a few years back, the interest in cycling among children and youth

has grown rapidly over the years. “In every event we conduct, we are getting more and more fresh faces. Even in today’s event,

we have around 20 freshers in the under-14 and under-16 groups,” said Mohit Sood, secretary, Cycling Association of Himachal.

Sood has been instrumental in starting the MTB Himalaya and MTB Shimla cycling events in the state. MTB Himalaya attracts big names in mountain biking from across the world. “For catching young talent of 10-12 years, we felt the need to conduct smaller events in all districts. We are holding these events in association with the Sports Department. Also, we are looking for tie-ups with the Tourism Department for holding similar events in near future,” said Sood.

In view of the conducive conditions for cycling, the Sports Authority of India has decided to open a Centre of Excellence at Summer Hill. “We are hoping the facility will come up in a few years. Once we have this facility, it will not be long before our cyclists become a force to reckon with at the international level,” said Sood.

Along with children and youth, even some elderly are participating in competitive events. “I am retired and have a lot of time for cycling. I push everyone around me to opt for cycling,” said Rajesh Gupta, a 60-year-old cycling enthusiast.

