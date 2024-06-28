 Shimla hit by heavy rains, prediction of wet spell in several districts of Himachal till Thursday : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Himachal
  • Shimla hit by heavy rains, prediction of wet spell in several districts of Himachal till Thursday

Shimla hit by heavy rains, prediction of wet spell in several districts of Himachal till Thursday

The Met department has issued orange warning for the Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Shimla, Sirmaur and Solan districts on Saturday and Sunday

Shimla hit by heavy rains, prediction of wet spell in several districts of Himachal till Thursday

Tourists in Shimla walk with umbrellas in rain on Friday. Tribune photo



PTI

Shimla, June 28

Heavy rains lashed Shimla and surrounding areas on Friday and the MeT department issued an ‘orange warning’ indicating “very heavy rain”, thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places in seven of the 12 districts in the state over the weekend.

The MeT also issued a ‘yellow warning’ of heavy rain, thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places on Monday and Tuesday and predicted a wet spell in the state till next Thursday. Delayed by five days, the southwest monsoon had hit several parts of Himachal Pradesh on Thursday.

It issued an orange warning for the Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Shimla, Sirmaur and Solan districts on Saturday and Sunday.

Earlier on Friday, debris from drains littered the roads at several places in Shimla and three vehicles parked near a drain were buried in the muck on the Malyana Surala road. No casualty was reported, officials said.

Two roads including one each in Kangra and Kullu districts — have been blocked for vehicular traffic following rains as per the state emergency operation centre.

State capital Shimla and surrounding areas received heavy rains and Jubbarhatti in the suburbs received 170 mm of rain in the past 24 hours while Shimla received 93 mm of rain.

Gohar received 42 mm of rain, Mashobra 39.5 mm, Slapper 34.6 mm, Kufri and Shilaroo 24.2 mm, Sarahan and Berthin 22 mm each, Ghagas 18.8 mm, Karsog 18.2 mm, Kahu 16 mm, Pandoh 12 mm and solan 10 mm as per the data released by the MeT.

The MeT has cautioned of damage to plantation, horticulture and standing crops, partial damage to vulnerable structures, minor damage to kutcha houses and huts due to strong winds and rain, disruption in traffic and water logging in low-lying areas.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that reports of damage have also poured in from Nerva near Chopal in Shimla district. “I request the people of the state to stay away from rivers and drains as the level of water rises following cloud bursts which could prove fatal and people should take precautions.”

He further said the state government is fully prepared to deal with any eventuality arising from monsoon.

“All the field staff have been told to stay active and I am also taking stock of the situation,” he added.

Meanwhile, the state Public Works minister Vikramaditya Singh who met the Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Thursday had requested him to release Rs 150 crore already announced by him for repairing PWD roads connecting the national highways given the ensuing monsoon season.

Bhuntar in Kullu district was the hottest during the day, recording a high of 37 degrees Celsius while Kukumseri in Tribal Lahaul and Spiti district was the coldest at night recording a low of 8.1 degrees Celsius. 

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Chamba #Kangra #Kullu #Mandi #Shimla #Sirmaur #Solan


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Cab driver dead, 6 injured as portion of roof collapses at Delhi airport’s Terminal-1; flight departures suspended till further notice

2
Punjab

Yoga at Golden Temple: Withdraw FIR or face legal action, influencer Archana Makwana tells SGPC

3
Punjab

Ludhiana: Pushed off train, Jammu youth’s Army dreams dashed

4
Patiala

Canal water revives parched fields in 3 districts of Punjab

5
India

‘Sit down’: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla chides Rohtak MP Deepender Hooda on ‘Jai Samvidhan’ issue

6
Delhi

Roof that collapsed at Delhi airport built in 2008-09 by GMR: Civil Aviation Minister Naidu

7
Punjab

Jalandhar West bypoll: Akali Dal nominee Surjit Kaur gets Rajputs’ support after party decides to back BSP pick

8
Delhi

Heavy rain pounds Delhi as monsoon arrives; waterlogging, traffic snarls, power cuts add to chaos

9
Comment TRYSTS AND TURNS

Indian Muslims on shaky ground

10
Chandigarh

Mixed response to Chandigarh decision on opening shops 24x7

Don't Miss

View All
Pushed off train, Jammu youth’s Army dreams dashed
Punjab

Ludhiana: Pushed off train, Jammu youth’s Army dreams dashed

Indian electrician wins Rs 2.25 crore jackpot in Dubai
Diaspora

Indian electrician wins Rs 2.25 crore jackpot in Dubai

After ‘popcorn rocks’, NASA now spots ‘potato’ in space, calls it ‘space potato’
Science Technology

After ‘popcorn rocks’, NASA now spots ‘potato’ in space, calls it ‘space potato’

Meta AI rolls out in India on WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram
Science Technology

Meta AI rolls out in India on WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram

Rejected by Indian Army, love for olive green led Amritsar’s Tejpal to fight & die for Russia
Punjab

Rejected by Indian Army, love for olive green led Amritsar’s Tejpal to fight & die for Russia

'I am woman now': UP man claims sex change operation without his consent, case filed
Uttar Pradesh

'I am woman now': UP man claims sex change operation without his consent, case filed

Monsoon expected around June 27: Met
Chandigarh

Monsoon expected in Chandigarh around June 27: Met

Women potters from Moga foray into terracotta jewellery territory
Punjab

Women potters from Moga foray into terracotta jewellery territory

Top News

Heavy rain leaves Delhi waterlogged, traffic crawls

Heavy rain pounds Delhi as monsoon arrives; waterlogging, traffic snarls, power cuts add to chaos

Vehicles submerged, trees uprooted as rain water flood stree...

6 injured, flight operations impacted as portion of roof of Terminal 1 of Delhi airport collapses

Cab driver dead, 6 injured as portion of roof collapses at Delhi airport’s Terminal-1; flight departures suspended till further notice

All departures from Terminal-1 temporarily suspended, check-...

NEET-UG paper leak case: CBI arrests school principal, vice-principal in Jharkhand’s Hazaribagh

NEET-UG paper leak case: CBI arrests school principal, vice-principal in Jharkhand’s Hazaribagh

On Thursday, CBI made its first arrests in paper leak case, ...

Jharkhand High Court grants bail to former CM Hemant Soren in money-laundering case linked to land scam

Former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren walks out of jail after High Court grants bail in money-laundering case

Soren was arrested by ED on January 31 in connection with it...

‘Deeply biased, lacks understanding of India’s social fabric’: India on US religious freedom report

‘Deeply biased, lacks understanding of India’s social fabric’: India on US religious freedom report

MEA spokesperson says the report also appears to challenge t...


Cities

View All

Amritsar Police arrest 3 drug peddlers, seize 9 kg heroin

Amritsar Police arrest 3 drug peddlers, seize 9 kg heroin

Rs 3 crore dacoity: Amritsar Police find clues about perpetrators

Yoga at Golden Temple: Withdraw FIR or face legal action, influencer Archana Makwana tells SGPC

Gurjit Singh Aujla raises Patti-Makkhu rail link with Minister for Railways

MLA Ajay Gupta meets Local Bodies Spl Secy Ajoy Sharma

Punjab police seize 66 kg opium, arrest 2 for smuggling it from Jharkhand

Punjab police seize 66 kg opium, arrest 2 for smuggling it from Jharkhand

Man shoots dead daughter, mother and pet dog before killing self in Punjab’s Barnala

Talwandi Sabo: Youth hurt in firing outside university

Bathinda: Farmers make a beeline for railway station to hire migrant labour

Ravneet Bittu ignites hope for railway link to Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo

Scented foggers to rid Dadu Majra of stink

Chandigarh: Scented foggers to rid Dadu Majra of stink

Two rob Mohali jeweller of 100 gram gold, cash

IMD warns of very heavy rain over north-west India; monsoon expected to cover Punjab, Haryana in 2-3 days

CSIR develops compact, low-cost tractor for small farmers to replace bullock plough

Some respite in Chandigarh as mercury dips

6 injured, flight operations impacted as portion of roof of Terminal 1 of Delhi airport collapses

Cab driver dead, 6 injured as portion of roof collapses at Delhi airport’s Terminal-1; flight departures suspended till further notice

No loud noise, chaos when iron rods fell on cars: Eyewitnesses at Delhi airport Terminal 1

Burger King murder: Delhi Police nab man who brought shooters to outlet; 3 suspects still at large

Roof that collapsed at Delhi airport built in 2008-09 by GMR: Civil Aviation Minister Naidu

10-year-old girl gang-raped, murdered in north Delhi; 2 detained

Amid poll frenzy, residents demand solutions to long-pending issues

Amid poll frenzy, residents demand solutions to long-pending issues

Angural betrayed people of city’s West segment: AAP

Rise of radicalism in Punjab a fertile ground for ISI: Sunil Jakhar

Jalandhar West bypoll: Akali Dal nominee Surjit Kaur gets Rajputs’ support after party decides to back BSP pick

Mann's cot will be shifted back to Satauj, says Bajwa

Rain exposes MC’s tall claims

Rain exposes Ludhiana MC’s tall claims

Ludhiana: Pushed off train, Jammu youth’s Army dreams dashed

Ludhiana: Panel reviews cases of fiscal incentives to industries

Minor raped, impregnated in Ludhiana

Education Department should have own construction wing, says minister Harjot Singh Bains

Rain exposes tall claims of monsoon preparedness

Patiala: Rain exposes tall claims of monsoon preparedness

Canal water revives parched fields in 3 districts of Punjab

No scheduled power cuts in Punjab: Minister