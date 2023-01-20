Shimla hospitals to resume Covid booster dose drive

ANI

Shimla, January 19

The state government will resume administering the precautionary dose for Covid-19 from tomorrow.

The government has directed all hospitals in Shimla to start administering the precautionary dose. The Central government had sent 60,000 doses of Covishield vaccine after the state demanded one lakh doses, of which nearly 5,000 had been given to Shimla district.

During the last 24 hours, four new patients were found positive in Himachal Pradesh.